Miah Shelby: A family tradition

A family legacy of sorts will come to its brilliant conclusion this week at Iola High School when Miah Shelby dons her cap and gown and receives her diploma as one of six valedictorians with the Class of 2022.

She’s the youngest of five, four of which — Tyler, Kassy, Sidney and now Miah — will have been named valedictorian, having maintained a perfect, 4.0 grade-point average.

“I just want to try and match their level,” Shelby said. “That’s not what they put on me or anything. That’s what I put on myself.”