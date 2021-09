PITTSBURG — Iola High’s girls tennis team played well into the night at the Pittsburg Invitational Monday, with singles players Miah Shelby and Keira Fawson vying for singles wins in their respective divisions.

Shelby, a senior, took home first place overall in the No. 2 singles division.

Fawson, in No. 1 singles, took second place in her matches against the best players from opposing schools.