Anastasiya Miller moved 1,300 miles away to Tampa, Florida, from her hometown this past year.

“I was excited,” Miller said. “I knew that I wanted to move out of Oklahoma. I had lived in Colorado for a summer prior to moving to Tampa.”

Miller grew up on the outskirts of Edmond, Oklahoma, and graduated with her bachelor’s degree in 2022. She got a job with Kraft Heinz in her home state, then headed to Florida after getting a promotion as a sales analyst.