MILDRED — Loren and Regena Lance are ringing in the holidays starting Sunday with an open house for the Mildred community.

“We normally do a Christmas bazaar, but we found out Kincaid was doing something similar this year, so we decided to do this instead,” Regena explained.

The fun kicks off from 10 to 4 Sunday at the Lance’s Mildred Store, with an assortment of meat and cheese trays and charcuterie boards available for sampling.