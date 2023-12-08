 | Fri, Dec 08, 2023
Missouri doctors say more using permanent contraception

After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, more women (and men) are seeking more permanent solutions to reduce the chance of unplanned pregnancy. They are worried about the potential that access to contraception could disappear entirely.

Sitting in the living room of her Cleveland home, 30-year-old Grace O’Malley reflects on when she ruled out having kids of her own.

O’Malley has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, a genetic condition that weakens the body’s connective tissue, and can get much worse postpartum. About three years earlier, when she was in her mid-twenties, her condition worsened. O’Malley’s doctors told her that if she did get pregnant, her uterus could rupture and her child would be more likely to be born prematurely.

O’Malley was on hormonal birth control up until last May. But after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, she knew an abortion ban was likely coming in Ohio and she might not be able to end a pregnancy if her birth control failed. She booked an appointment with her gynecologist.

