Allen County hospital officials suffered sticker shock Thursday when they reviewed an estimate of nearly $80,000 to remove mold from the county’s medical arts building.

But they were immediately reassured that it shouldn’t cost nearly that much. More like $25,000 to $30,000, a Saint Luke’s representative told them.

The $78,889.24 estimate from BluSky Restoration Contractors was a bit high, Frank Hayden, critical access region facilities manager, said.