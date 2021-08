A suspect in an Ashland, Mo., homicide was taken into custody after law enforcement raided a house in Iola Wednesday evening.

Iola Police Chief Jared Warner, in a joint press release with the Ashland Police Department, announced the arrest of Robin Morales-Sanchez, 19, for the Friday murder of Moises Hernandez-Sanchez, and the assault of another victim.

Ashland officers said Morales-Sanchez stabbed both victims multiple times before fleeing the area.