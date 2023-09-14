 | Thu, Sep 14, 2023
NASA: Science, not stigma needed for UFO research

The study of UFOs will require new scientific techniques, NASA said after a yearlong study into UFOs.

September 14, 2023 - 2:45 PM

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA said Thursday that the study of UFOs will require new scientific techniques, including advanced satellites as well as a shift in how unidentified flying objects are perceived.

The space agency released the findings after a yearlong study into UFOs.

In its 33-page report, an independent team commissioned by NASA cautioned that the negative perception surrounding UFOs poses an obstacle to collecting data. But officials said NASA’s involvement should help reduce the stigma around what it calls UAPs, or unidentified anomalous phenomena.

