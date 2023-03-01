 | Wed, Mar 01, 2023
3 KC officers shot while executing search warrant

The officers returned fire and were taken to the hospital, where they were in non-life-threatening condition.

March 1, 2023 - 4:44 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Three Kansas City police officers were shot and wounded while executing a search warrant, prompting a standoff at a home early Wednesday, authorities said.

The tactical response team officers had begun to breach a door around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday when they were fired upon, Kansas City police Chief Stacey Graves told reporters outside a hospital.

The officers returned fire and were taken to the hospital, where they were in non-life-threatening condition, Graves said.

