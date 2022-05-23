 | Mon, May 23, 2022
78,000 lbs. of baby formula arrives in US

A military plane carrying enough infant formula for more than a half a million baby bottles arrived Sunday in Indianapolis. More shipments from Europe are expected to relieve a shortage.

May 23, 2022 - 3:24 PM

Friday, May 13, 2022 - The last remaining cans of Hypoallergenic Infant Formula sit in the pantry of Amy Rastiello, a mother of three, whose youngest son needs the specialized formula which has never been easy to find and during the nationwide formula shortage she is running out of options.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A military plane carrying enough specialty infant formula for more than half a million baby bottles arrived Sunday in Indianapolis, the first of several flights expected from Europe aimed at relieving a shortage that has sent parents scrambling to find enough to feed their children.

President Joe Biden authorized the use of Air Force planes for the effort, dubbed “Operation Fly Formula,” because no commercial flights were available.

The formula weighed 78,000 pounds, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters aboard Air Force One as Biden flew from South Korea to Japan.

