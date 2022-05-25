 | Wed, May 25, 2022
FDA chief under fire for slow response to baby formula issue

The FDA and President Joe Biden face mounting pollical pressure to explain why they didn’t intervene earlier to try and head off the supply crisis.

By

National News

May 25, 2022 - 4:37 PM

Cans of Hypoallergenic Infant Formula sit in the pantry of a mother whose youngest son needs the specialized formula. TNS

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the Food and Drug Administration faced bipartisan fury from House lawmakers Wednesday over months of delays investigating problems at the nation’s largest baby formula plant that prompted an ongoing shortage.

FDA Commissioner Robert Califf laid out a series of setbacks in congressional testimony that slowed his agency’s response, including a COVID-19 outbreak at the plant and a whistleblower complaint that didn’t reach FDA leadership because it was apparently lost in the mail.

Califf testified before a House subcommittee probing the shortage, which has snowballed into a major political controversy and forced the U.S. to begin airlifting products from Europe.

