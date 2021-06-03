 | Thu, Jun 03, 2021
AMC, this summer’s blockbuster stock, warns of more plot twists

Movie chain AMC may sell 11.6 million shares amid unusual but extreme enthusiasm for its stock driven by large numbers of small online stock traders known as "retail investors."

June 3, 2021 - 9:56 AM

AMC Theaters headquarters in Lenexa. Photo by Wikimedia Commons

AMC may sell up to 11.6 million of its shares with a trading phenomenon pushing stock in the movie theater chain up almost 3,000% this year, and 140% just this week. 

AMC is emerging from pandemic lockdowns that threatened the very existence of the company and industry analysts have yet to fully explain the extreme enthusiasm for its stock that being driven by large numbers of online traders that seem to have disregarded the rough path the company faces in its recovery. 

AMC acknowledged that phenomenon today in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission when it announced the potential sale of shares “from time to time.”

