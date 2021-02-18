Lawmakers dig into GameStop saga

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawmakers in Washington are digging into the GameStop saga at a congressional hearing.

The episode has been portrayed as a victory of the little guy over Wall Street titans, but not everyone is buying it. Lawmakers from both parties are among the skeptics.

GameStop shares soared 1,600% in January before falling back to Earth. Entangled in the drama are huge short-selling hedge funds, a social media message board and ordinary investors wanting in on the hottest new trade.