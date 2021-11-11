American held in Russian prison goes on hunger strike

WASHINGTON — Trevor Reed, the former U.S. Marine and Fort Worth native serving a nine-year prison sentence in Russia, has been on a hunger strike for five days to protest his detention and the violation of his rights.

“We have received a report from an attorney that Trevor has begun a hunger strike to protest his arbitrary detention and Russian authorities’ numerous and flagrant violations of his basic human rights and his rights under Russian law,” Reed’s family said in a statement Monday. “While we are immensely proud of our son’s strength of character, we are also extremely worried about his health.”

This marks the latest in a series of demonstrations Reed, convicted of endangering Russian police and jailed in July 2020, and his family have made to draw attention to the case. U.S. officials have said both Reed and Paul Whelan, another former Marine imprisoned in Russia, are serving time for trumped-up charges, most likely pretexts for holding them as bargaining chips in hopes of trading for Russian spies.