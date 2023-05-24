 | Wed, May 24, 2023
Baby bison euthanized

A newborn buffalo was killed by Yellowstone National Park officials because it had been abandoned by its herd after a man had picked up the animal. Park rules require visitors to stay at least 25 yards away from cloven animals; and at last 100 yards away from bears and wolves.

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — Yellowstone National Park officials killed a newborn bison because its herd wouldn’t take the animal back after a man picked it up.

The calf became separated from its mother when the herd crossed the Lamar River in northeastern Yellowstone on Saturday. The unidentified man pushed the struggling calf up from the river and onto a roadway, park officials said in a statement Tuesday.

Park rangers tried repeatedly to reunite the calf with the herd but were unsuccessful. Visitors saw the calf walking up to and following cars and people, creating a hazard, so park staff killed the animal, according to the statement.

