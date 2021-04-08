 | Thu, Apr 08, 2021
Biden makes moves on gun safety

President Joe Biden will take executive actions to address a 'gun violence public health epidemic.' He's also nominating a former federal agent and gun control adviser to direct the ATF.

April 8, 2021 - 9:50 AM

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the investments in the American Jobs Plan in the South Court Auditorium in Washington D.C. on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Vice President Kamala Harris looked on as President Biden delivered remarks aimed at pressuring Republicans to support his $2.25 trillion infrastructure plan. (Photo by Leigh Vogel/Pool/ABACAPRESS.COM/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden, in his first major gun control measures since taking office, is announcing executive actions Thursday aimed at addressing what the White House calls a “gun violence public health epidemic.”

Biden also is nominating David Chipman, a former federal agent and adviser at the gun control group Giffords, to be director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Biden has faced increasing pressure to act after a recent series of mass shootings, but the White House has repeatedly emphasized the need for legislative action. While the House passed a background-check bill last month, gun control measures face slim prospects in an evenly divided Senate, where Republicans remain near-unified against most proposals. 

