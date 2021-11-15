Biden to sign order during tribal summit

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will sign an executive order to help improve public safety and justice for Native Americans during the first tribal nations summit since 2016, a White House official said.

Leaders from more than 570 tribes in the United States are expected to join the two-day event beginning Monday, with nearly three dozen addressing the gathering. The summit is being held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has affected Native Americans and Alaska Natives at disproportionate rates.

Biden and first lady Jill Biden are set to speak on Monday, with Vice President Kamala Harris to follow on Tuesday. Several members of Biden’s Cabinet will also participate.