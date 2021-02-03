Bidens honor fallen police officer

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden made a surprise trip to the Capitol late Tuesday, where Brian Sicknik, the police officer who died after he was injured in the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot, is lying in honor.

Biden, who was joined at the Capitol by first lady Jill Biden, previously spoke with members of Sicknick’s family to “express his condolences and sympathies to their tragic loss,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday.

Sicknick was hurt during a physical altercation as supporters of President Donald Trump who sought to stop Congress from counting Biden’s electoral college votes laid siege to the Capitol. He later collapsed and died. The Senate next week will begin an impeachment trial of Trump over his incitement of the deadly mob, which walked to the Capitol from a political rally near the White House after the former president exhorted them to protest the count.