Coalition of House Democrats and mainstream Republicans averts government shutdown

Despite the fact that the legislation extends farm bill programs through September, Kansas Reps. Ron Estes and Tracey Mann voted against the bill, while Reps. Jake LaTurner and Sharice Davids supported it

November 14, 2023 - 5:18 PM

U.S. Speaker of the House Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) predicted on Tuesday morning that the measure would receive “bipartisan agreement.”. (Alex Wong/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House voted Tuesday to prevent a government shutdown after new Republican Speaker Mike Johnson was forced to reach across the aisle to Democrats when hard-right conservatives revolted against his plan.

The bipartisan tally, 336-95, showed Johnson’s willingness to leave his right-flank Republicans behind and work with Democrats to temporarily keep government running — the same political move that cost the last House speaker, Kevin McCarthy, his job just weeks ago.

This time, Johnson of Louisiana appeared on track for a temporarily better outcome as the House approved the stopgap package to keep the government running into the new year. The Senate would act next, ahead of Friday’s shutdown deadline.

