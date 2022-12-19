 | Mon, Dec 19, 2022
Burglar caught in actor’s home

A spokesperson for the 79-year-old actor said he wouldn’t be making statements about the attempted robbery.

December 19, 2022 - 5:06 PM

NYPD officers take suspect Shanice Aviles to Central Booking Monday after she was allegedly caught stealing Christmas presents from under a tree at Robert De Niro's townhouse on the Upper East Side.

NEW YORK (AP) — A suspected serial burglar was caught Monday while attempting to poach Christmas presents from actor Robert De Niro’s Manhattan home, police said.

Officers had been tracking the real-life Grinch amid a string of recent robberies and saw her bust into “The Godfather” and “Goodfellas” star’s townhouse around 2:45 a.m. Monday, police said.

Inside, they found a 30-year-old woman in the living room “attempting to remove property” and arrested her, police said. Police have not publicly identified her by name.

