California pushed to limits by a relentless heat wave that broke the mold

LOS ANGELES — A heat wave that has shattered temperature records nearly broke California’s overtaxed electric grid Tuesday evening, pushing it to the brink of rolling blackouts but narrowly averting widespread power loss.

But those extremes don’t do justice to what is shaping up to be the most brutal September heat wave in California history, expected to last nine days. Even at night, record-high low temperatures are offering little relief to residents or power suppliers. And coastal areas — often a refuge from heat — were also hit with scorching temperatures.

It all offers a disturbing preview of the state’s future battles with extreme heat amid a warming climate.