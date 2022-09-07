 | Wed, Sep 07, 2022
Menu Search Log in

California pushed to limits by a relentless heat wave that broke the mold

It all offers a disturbing preview of the state’s future battles with extreme heat amid a warming climate.

By

National News

September 7, 2022 - 3:34 PM

A surfer paddles out at Huntington Beach. Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-90s for much of metro Southern California and up to 115 in inland valleys and mountains. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

LOS ANGELES — A heat wave that has shattered temperature records nearly broke California’s overtaxed electric grid Tuesday evening, pushing it to the brink of rolling blackouts but narrowly averting widespread power loss.

But those extremes don’t do justice to what is shaping up to be the most brutal September heat wave in California history, expected to last nine days. Even at night, record-high low temperatures are offering little relief to residents or power suppliers. And coastal areas — often a refuge from heat — were also hit with scorching temperatures.

It all offers a disturbing preview of the state’s future battles with extreme heat amid a warming climate.

Related
July 23, 2021
July 1, 2021
June 28, 2021
June 17, 2021
Most Popular