Congress turns attention to roads, bridges

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants to focus on roads, bridges and other infrastructure issues after the successful passage of a $1.9 trillion virus relief package.

March 15, 2021 - 9:47 AM

The U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C. Coronavirus relief programs are due to run out in the coming weeks and months. Photo by Dreamstime / TNS

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday pledged swift work by Congress on a job and infrastructure package that will be “fiscally sound,” but said she isn’t sure whether the next major item on President Joe Biden’s agenda will attract Republican backing.

Fresh off a major legislative victory on the $1.9 trillion virus relief package that passed on near-party lines, Democrats face long and tough battles ahead in winning GOP endorsement of the administration’s plans.

Road- and bridge-building legislation has a long history of support from both parties as lawmakers aim to deliver on projects back home. But Republicans disagree with Biden’s focus on the environment and the possibility of financing any program with debt after the government borrowed heavily to address the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

