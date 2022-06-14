 | Tue, Jun 14, 2022
Dangerous heat wave descends on parts of Midwest and South

Heat index values — which take into account the temperature and relative humidity and indicate how hot it feels outdoors — could approach 105 degrees, the weather service said.

June 14, 2022 - 2:51 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Much of the Midwest and a swath of the South braced for a potentially dangerous and deadly heat wave on Tuesday, with temperatures that could reach record highs in some places and combine with humidity to make it feel like it’s 100 degrees or hotter in spots.

More than 100 million people were expected to be affected by mid-week and authorities warned residents to stay hydrated, remain indoors when possible and be aware of the health risks of high temperatures. Strong storms brought heavy rain and damaging wind to many of the affected areas on Monday, and more than 500,000 customers remained without power as of Tuesday morning.

Excessive heat warnings were in effect for much of Illinois and Indiana along with parts of southern Michigan and northwestern Ohio from Tuesday through Wednesday night according to the National Weather Service.

