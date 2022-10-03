Dangers persist in Ian’s wake

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — People kayaking down streets that were passable just a day or two earlier. Hundreds of thousands without power. National Guard helicopters flying rescue missions to residents still stranded on Florida’s barrier islands.

Days after Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction from Florida to the Carolinas, the dangers persisted, and even worsened in some places. It was clear the road to recovery from this monster storm will be long and painful.

And Ian was still not done. The storm doused Virginia with rain Sunday, and officials warned of the potential for major flooding along its coast, with a coastal flood warning in effect Monday.