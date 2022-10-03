 | Mon, Oct 03, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Dangers persist in Ian’s wake

Florida continues to grapple with the destruction wrought by Hurricane Ivan, with rescue missions continuing days after the storm roared through the state.

By

National News

October 3, 2022 - 1:50 PM

Residents walk along Estero Boulevard with suitcases as they leave Fort Myers Beach and Estero Island, two days after Hurricane Ian hit Florida’s west coast as a Category storm. (Pedro Portal/Miami Herald/TNS)

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — People kayaking down streets that were passable just a day or two earlier. Hundreds of thousands without power. National Guard helicopters flying rescue missions to residents still stranded on Florida’s barrier islands.

Days after Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction from Florida to the Carolinas, the dangers persisted, and even worsened in some places. It was clear the road to recovery from this monster storm will be long and painful.

And Ian was still not done. The storm doused Virginia with rain Sunday, and officials warned of the potential for major flooding along its coast, with a coastal flood warning in effect Monday.

Related
September 13, 2021
May 15, 2020
April 19, 2019
October 15, 2018
Most Popular