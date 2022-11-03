 | Thu, Nov 03, 2022
Debate continues over threat from the unvaccinated

As recently as August, the unvaccinated's risk of dying of COVID-19 was six times higher than for people who were fully vaccinated and eight times higher than for people who were vaccinated and boosted.

In this photo from January 23, 2022, anti-vaccination activists participate in a rally after a Defeat The Mandates DC march at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty Images/TNS)

LOS ANGELES — For almost two years, COVID-19 vaccine holdouts have been the objects of earnest pleading and financial inducements, of social-media shaming and truth campaigns. They’ve missed weddings, birthday celebrations and recitals, and even forfeited high-stakes athletic competitions. Until last month, they were barred from entering the United States and more than 100 other countries.

Now the unvaccinated are suddenly back in the mix. They’re dining in restaurants, rocking out at music festivals and filling the stands at sporting venues. They mingle freely in places where they used to be shunned for fear they’d seed superspreader events.

It’s as if they’re no longer hazardous to the rest of us. Or are they?

