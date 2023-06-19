 | Mon, Jun 19, 2023
Dinosaur statue heist culminates in arrests

June 19, 2023 - 4:44 PM

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Police have hunted down a velociraptor that was stolen from outside a South Dakota arts and science center.

Sioux Falls police Sgt. Aaron Benson said Friday that a security officer spotted three people carrying the statue away from the Washington Pavilion and called police just after midnight. Surveillance video then helped officers track the statue to a nearby apartment, The Argus Leader reports.

“When opening the door, detectives could clearly see the velociraptor was sitting right inside,” Benson said.

