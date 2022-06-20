 | Mon, Jun 20, 2022
Ethanol producers hope to benefit from ethanol mandate

Ethanol producers are cheering an EPA mandate that cancels some exemptions for small refineries to avoid producing biofuels. Whether the new mandate lowers fuel prices is subject to intense debate.

June 20, 2022 - 11:53 AM

The POET bioprocessing plant in Macon, Missouri. Ethanol producers will be making a record amount of the fuel this year, thanks to EPA mandates. Photo by POET Biorefining

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has set its corn ethanol mandate at its highest level ever, and with gas prices skyrocketing, biofuels supporters say it’s a good move for consumers.

While the EPA decision was promoted as an effort to “reset and strengthen” the Renewable Fuel Standard, EPA administrator Michael Regan said there are other benefits.

“We are laser-focused on providing more options for consumers at the pump, and today we are taking steps to increase the availability of homegrown biofuels,” Regan said. “These actions will help to reduce our reliance on oil and put the Renewable Fuel Standard program back on track after years of challenges and mismanagement.”

