‘Explore America’ on taxpayers’ nickel

WASHINGTON — A proposal to boost tourism by providing tax breaks for Americans who travel inside the United States is being “actively” considered by the White House for inclusion in the next coronavirus stimulus package.

Three White House officials told McClatchy the tax credit for travel, which has been sharply curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic, is among the economic recovery proposals under discussion. They plan to make a formal recommendation to Congress next month.

“One of the things that is very much on the table is a tax deduction for Americans to do tourism activities,” one senior White House official said.