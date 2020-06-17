Menu Search Log in

‘Explore America’ on taxpayers’ nickel

White House officials are exploring the possibility of offering tax credits for those who travel within the United States. The aim is to benefit businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

National News

June 17, 2020 - 9:29 AM

President Donald Trump's golf club in West Palm Beach, Fla., has asked Palm Beach County to defer some of the $88,338 monthly rent it pays to lease public land for the president’s the private golf club, citing hardships caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Photo by Dreamstime / TNS

WASHINGTON — A proposal to boost tourism by providing tax breaks for Americans who travel inside the United States is being “actively” considered by the White House for inclusion in the next coronavirus stimulus package.

Three White House officials told McClatchy the tax credit for travel, which has been sharply curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic, is among the economic recovery proposals under discussion. They plan to make a formal recommendation to Congress next month.

“One of the things that is very much on the table is a tax deduction for Americans to do tourism activities,” one senior White House official said.

