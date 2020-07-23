Menu Search Log in

White House drops payroll tax cut as GOP unveils virus aid

Republicans want to protect businesses, schools and others from coronavirus-related lawsuits. It would include another round of stimulus checks but reduce extra unemployment fund.

July 23, 2020 - 9:22 AM

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell R-KY removes his face mask to speak to the media, after a Republican policy luncheon at the US Capitol in Washington, DC on June 9, 2020. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has dropped a bid to cut Social Security payroll taxes as Republicans unveil a $1 trillion COVID-19 rescue package on Thursday, ceding to opposition to the idea among top Senate allies.

“It won’t be in the base bill,” said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, speaking on CNBC about the payroll tax cut, killing the idea for now. 

The legislation, set to be released Thursday morning by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., comes amid alarming developments on the virus crisis. 

