Falwell apologizes for racist remarks

Jerry Falwell Jr. has apologized nearly two weeks after including a racist photo to a tweet he sent via social media. The photo was in response to a mask mandate handed down from Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam.

June 9, 2020 - 9:58 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. apologized Monday for a tweet that included a racist photo that appeared on Gov. Ralph Northam’s medical school yearbook page decades ago.

“After listening to African American LU leaders and alumni over the past week and hearing their concerns, I understand that by tweeting an image to remind all of the governor’s racist past I actually refreshed the trauma that image had caused and offended some by using the image to make a political point,” he tweeted Monday.

Falwell, a stalwart backer of President Donald Trump and the son of the late evangelist the Rev. Jerry Falwell, said he had deleted the tweet and apologized “for any hurt my effort caused, especially within the African American community.”

