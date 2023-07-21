 | Fri, Jul 21, 2023
Famed crooner, Tony Bennett, dies at 96

Tony Bennett, the last of the great saloon signers of the mid-20th century, died Friday at age 96. He had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2016.

July 21, 2023 - 3:14 PM

Tony Bennett performs onstage at the SeriousFun Children's Network Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on April 2, 2014, in New York City. Bennett has died at the age of 96. (Larry Busacca/Getty Images/TNS)

NEW YORK (AP) — Tony Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as “I Left My Heart In San Francisco” graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday. He was 96, just two weeks short of his birthday.

Publicist Sylvia Weiner confirmed Bennett’s death to The Associated Press, saying he died in his hometown of New York. There was no specific cause, but Bennett had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016.

The last of the great saloon singers of the mid-20th century, Bennett often said his lifelong ambition was to create “a hit catalog rather than hit records.” He released more than 70 albums, bringing him 19 competitive Grammys — all but two after he reached his 60s — and enjoyed deep and lasting affection from fans and fellow artists.

