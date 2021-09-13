 | Mon, Sep 13, 2021
Families gather at NYC’s Ground Zero

Relatives of those lost on Sept. 11 gathered with former presidents and others to mark the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks.

September 13, 2021 - 8:56 AM

From left, former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama, President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Bloomberg's partner Diana Taylor and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) participate in a moment of silence during the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in New York City. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/TNS)

NEW YORK — The families of 9/11, beneath a blue sky reminiscent of a clear September morning 20 years ago, gathered once more Saturday to remember those killed in the terrorist attack that toppled the World Trade Center.

The relatives began arriving early at the hallowed lower Manhattan site to mark the two-decade anniversary of the deadliest terrorist attack ever on U.S. soil, honoring the first responders and downtown workers who never came home on Sept. 11, 2001 as two hijacked planes took down the twin towers and killed 2,753 victims.

Former President George W. Bush speaks during a 9/11 commemoration at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa., on September 11, 2021. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

“These 20 years felt like a long time, and a short time,” said Mike Low, whose flight attendant daughter Sara was killed aboard one of the hijacked planes. “It felt like an evil specter had descended on our world, but it was also a time when many people acted above and beyond the ordinary.”

