Families gather at NYC’s Ground Zero

NEW YORK — The families of 9/11, beneath a blue sky reminiscent of a clear September morning 20 years ago, gathered once more Saturday to remember those killed in the terrorist attack that toppled the World Trade Center.

The relatives began arriving early at the hallowed lower Manhattan site to mark the two-decade anniversary of the deadliest terrorist attack ever on U.S. soil, honoring the first responders and downtown workers who never came home on Sept. 11, 2001 as two hijacked planes took down the twin towers and killed 2,753 victims.

Former President George W. Bush speaks during a 9/11 commemoration at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa., on September 11, 2021. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

“These 20 years felt like a long time, and a short time,” said Mike Low, whose flight attendant daughter Sara was killed aboard one of the hijacked planes. “It felt like an evil specter had descended on our world, but it was also a time when many people acted above and beyond the ordinary.”