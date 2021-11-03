 | Wed, Nov 03, 2021
Feds seek tougher sentences for veterans who stormed Capitol

Among those who stormed the U.S. Capitol in an effort to have the 2020 election decertified were several military veterans. Do veterans deserve leniency because they served the country or tougher punishment because they swore an oath to defend it?

National News

November 3, 2021 - 9:49 AM

Protesters storm the U.S. Capitol and halt a joint session of the 117th Congress on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. Photo by (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

During his 27 years in the U.S. Army, Leonard Gruppo joined the Special Forces, served in four war zones and led a team of combat medics in Iraq before retiring in 2013 as a lieutenant colonel.

During his six minutes inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, Gruppo joined a slew of other military veterans as a mob of pro-Trump rioters carried out an unparalleled assault on the bastion of American democracy. He’s among dozens of veterans and active-service members charged in connection with the insurrection. 

Now, cases like his are presenting a thorny question for federal judges to consider when they sentence veterans who stormed the Capitol: Do they deserve leniency because they served their country or tougher punishment because they swore an oath to defend it?

