 | Wed, Jul 07, 2021
Sen. Lindsey Graham: ‘I hope they all get prosecuted’

Six months after the Capitol riot, South Carolina's senior senator still seethes about the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

By

News

July 7, 2021 - 10:41 AM

Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina (Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/TNS)

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Six months after a violent mob stormed the U.S. Capitol on the day Congress certified the November election results, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham told reporters he hopes all the offenders are prosecuted.

“I was there. It was shameful, it was despicable, and the people who did it need to go to jail,” the Seneca Republican told reporters Tuesday ahead of a meeting of the Easley Rotary Club.

So far, at least seven South Carolinians have been arrested on charges connected to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

