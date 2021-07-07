Sen. Lindsey Graham: ‘I hope they all get prosecuted’

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Six months after a violent mob stormed the U.S. Capitol on the day Congress certified the November election results, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham told reporters he hopes all the offenders are prosecuted.

“I was there. It was shameful, it was despicable, and the people who did it need to go to jail,” the Seneca Republican told reporters Tuesday ahead of a meeting of the Easley Rotary Club.

So far, at least seven South Carolinians have been arrested on charges connected to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.