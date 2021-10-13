First lady Jill Biden visits KCK school

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — First lady Jill Biden touted the Biden administration’s interest in the concerns of the Hispanic community during a visit Tuesday to a school in Kansas City, Kansas.

Jill Biden

Biden’s visit to El Centro Academy, a dual-language early childhood education program, was part of a national tour during National Hispanic Heritage Month.

She was joined by U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids of Kansas and U.S. Small Business Administrator Isabella Garcias Guzman for a “charla” about the Hispanic community’s challenges and concerns. Charla is Spanish for chat.