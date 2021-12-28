 | Tue, Dec 28, 2021
Flu is making a comeback in US after taking year off

The flu season is back after taking a year off. This year, Americans are more open to the flu after COVID-19 measures like social distancing and masks helped to keep flu cases to a minimum.

December 28, 2021

A patient gets his free flu shot at the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank onsite clinic located at 9541 Plaza Circle on Monday, Dec. 20. The food bank has coordinated with the city of El Paso Office of Public Health to offer three clinics this week. Photo by TNS

The U.S. flu season has arrived on schedule after taking a year off, with flu hospitalizations rising and two child deaths reported.

Last year’s flu season was the lowest on record, likely because COVID-19 measures — school closures, distancing, masks and canceled travel — prevented the spread of influenza, or because the coronavirus somehow pushed aside other viruses.

“This is setting itself up to be more of a normal flu season,” said Lynnette Brammer, who tracks flu-like illnesses for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

