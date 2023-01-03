 | Tue, Jan 03, 2023
FTX founder pleads not guilty to fraud

Sam Bankman-Fried, accused of cheating investors of millions through cryptocurrency trading platform, pleaded not guilty to fraud Tuesday.

January 3, 2023 - 3:32 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty in Manhattan federal court Tuesday to charges that he cheated investors and looted customer deposits on his cryptocurrency trading platform as a judge set a tentative trial date for October.

Bankman-Fried, 30, is accused of illegally diverting massive sums of customer money from FTX to make lavish real estate purchases, donate money to politicians and make risky trades at Alameda Research, his cryptocurrency hedge fund trading firm.

Bankman-Fried’s attorney, Mark Cohen, announced his client’s plea, saying: “He pleads not guilty to all counts.”

