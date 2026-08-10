Allen alumni return home for friendly

The Allen Community College men’s and women’s soccer teams received a bit of a boost from a cadre of former Red Devils, who helped them prepare for their upcoming contest against Coffeyville with a pair of friendlies Saturday.

Despite the heat forcing officials to move the women’s game up to 9 a.m. and the men’s game back to 7 p.m., onlookers filled the stands to get a sneak preview of the teams while facing a few familiar faces from yesteryear.

“We did really well, and there are a lot of things we can improve,” said Gefte Blanc, who coached the men’s and women’s teams Saturday.

“It was a fun day, where all of the guys could hang out with friends and those who played last year for us. We looked good.” Ignacio Paccioni, Allen freshman goalkeeper, stops a shot during Saturday’s Alumni Game at Allen Community College soccer fields Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

The shift in schedule may have altered the intent of the contest. With fewer alumni than usual, squads borrowed a few players from the current ACC teams, which seemed to only add to the fun.

One of the players returning this season was Matthew Akidaug, who last played as midfielder for the Red Devils in 2022. Akidaug seemed back to his old self with multiple goals, including one late in the contest under close guard.

“It’s always fun coming our blood,” said Akidaug, who now lives in Kansas City.

“We can’t neglect them, so when the need arises, we show up. We mingle with the new players and give them the courage to go into a new season. Allen is where I started life, so I’m always glad to come here and give whatever I have to give.”

The Red Devils now turn their attention to their preseason slate of opponents.

The women will host Hutchinson Community College at 11 a.m. Tuesday while the men head to Jefferson City, Missouri for a friendly against Lincoln University.

Both teams will be in Iola Saturday for scrimmages against the Coffeyville Ravens. The women take to the pitch at 11 a.m. while the men play at 1 p.m.

Mathew Akidaug, 2022 ACC midfielder, sends a shot past an ACC defender during Saturday’s alumni game. Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

“We’re looking forward to conference, that’s for sure, but we still have three or four games and I am excited to see what these guys bring into the scrimmages,” Blanc said.

“It’s always a good test for us, and we play them because of their precision. And they have a lot of good players. We have a lot of work to do but the more games we play, the better we get.”