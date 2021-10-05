 | Tue, Oct 05, 2021
Global outage hits Facebook, other social media sites

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp platforms were offline for several hours Monday after a massive global outage. A "faulty configuration change" was cited as the cause.

October 5, 2021 - 10:26 AM

Facebook and its Instagram and WhatsApp platforms are back online after a massive global outage plunged the services and the businesses and people who rely on them into chaos for hours.

Facebook said late Monday that “the root cause of this outage was a faulty configuration change” and that there is “no evidence that user data was compromised as a result” of the outage.

The company apologized and said it is working to understand more about the cause, which began around 11:40 a.m. Eastern Monday.

