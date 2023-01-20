 | Fri, Jan 20, 2023
Google to cut 12,000 jobs in 6% reduction of global workforce

With the layoffs, Google joins a host of other tech giants that have drastically scaled back operations amid a faltering global economy and soaring inflation.

January 20, 2023 - 4:46 PM

Workers set up a Google display ahead of CES 2023, the world’s largest annual consumer electronics show, Jan. 3 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nev. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

Google parent Alphabet Inc. said it will cut about 12,000 jobs, more than 6% of its global workforce, becoming the latest tech giant to retrench after years of abundant growth and hiring.

The cuts will affect jobs globally and across the entire company, Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai told employees in an email on Friday, writing that he takes “full responsibility for the decisions that led us here.”

Shares of Alphabet gained as much as 1.8% during premarket trading in New York on Friday after the announcement was made public. The stock has fallen about 30% over the past year.

