 | Tue, Jul 19, 2022
Menu Search Log in

GOP-led states enacted 102 new election penalties after 2020

Since the 2020 election, 26 states have enacted new election penalties. The vast majority were in 18 Republican-lead states, including Kansas.

By

National News

July 18, 2022 - 2:57 PM

Voters who arrived early at Shiloh Hills Baptist Church in Kennesaw, Georgia, waited inside to stay warm until voting started in November 2020. Photo by (Ross Williams/Georgia Recorder)

During the 2020 election, Rhonda Briggins and her sorority sisters spent days providing voters in metro Atlanta with water and snacks as they waited in long lines at polling places.

The lines for early voting and on Election Day at times stretched on for hours. As the national co-chair for social action with the Delta Sigma Theta sorority for Black women, Briggins felt compelled to help, and she and her sisters unofficially adopted one DeKalb County location where many elderly Georgians cast their ballots.

“When you’re a senior or someone with an infant child, line relief is very critical,” she said. “It allows someone to not have to suffer just because they want to exercise their right to vote.”

Related
July 11, 2022
June 23, 2022
June 16, 2022
June 3, 2022
Most Popular