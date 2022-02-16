 | Wed, Feb 16, 2022
Gunmaker settles with Sandy Hook families

A lawsuit between the families of nine victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting and Remington have reached a $73 million settlement after the families sued the gunmaker. The case was watched closely by other victims considering similar suits.

February 16, 2022 - 9:47 AM

In a 2012 file photo, flowers, teddy bears, candles, balloons and a pair of angel wings left by mourners are seen at the Sandy Hook Elementary School sign in Newtown, Connecticut. Photo by (Cloe Poisson/Hartford Courant/TNS)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The families of nine victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting announced Tuesday they have agreed to a $73 million settlement of a lawsuit against the maker of the rifle used to kill 20 first graders and six educators in 2012.

The case was watched closely by gun control advocates, gun rights supporters and manufacturers, because of its potential to provide a roadmap for victims of other shootings to sue firearm makers.

The families and a survivor of the shooting sued Remington in 2015, saying the company should have never sold such a dangerous weapon to the public. They said their focus was on preventing future mass shootings by forcing gun companies to be more responsible with their products and how they market them.

