 | Tue, Apr 12, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Gunman opens fire on Brooklyn subway; at least 10 shot

Five people were in critical condition but expected to survive. At least 17 in all were injured in some way in the attack that began on a subway train that pulled into the 36th Street station in the borough’s Sunset Park neighborhood.

By

National News

April 12, 2022 - 3:42 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — A gunman in a gas mask and a construction vest set off a smoke canister on a rush-hour subway train in Brooklyn and shot at least 10 people Tuesday, authorities said. Police were scouring the city for the shooter and a U-Haul truck with Arizona license plates.

A scene of horror unfolded as frightened commuters ran from the train as other limped out of it. At least one collapsed on the platform.

“My subway door opened into calamity. It was smoke and blood and people screaming,” eyewitness Sam Carcamo told radio station 1010 WINS. Smoke poured out of the train car as the door opened, he added.

Related
September 2, 2021
December 30, 2019
May 19, 2018
September 10, 2011
Most Popular