Gunman opens fire on Brooklyn subway; at least 10 shot

NEW YORK (AP) — A gunman in a gas mask and a construction vest set off a smoke canister on a rush-hour subway train in Brooklyn and shot at least 10 people Tuesday, authorities said. Police were scouring the city for the shooter and a U-Haul truck with Arizona license plates.

A scene of horror unfolded as frightened commuters ran from the train as other limped out of it. At least one collapsed on the platform.

“My subway door opened into calamity. It was smoke and blood and people screaming,” eyewitness Sam Carcamo told radio station 1010 WINS. Smoke poured out of the train car as the door opened, he added.