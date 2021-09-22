 | Wed, Sep 22, 2021
House OKs debt and funding plan, inviting clash with GOP

The House votes to keep the government funded, suspended the federal debt limit and provide disaster and refugee aid. The funding plan may face hurdles in the Senate.

National News

September 22, 2021 - 9:04 AM

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Capitol Hill on Sept. 13, 2021, in Washington, D.C. Photo by (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House voted to keep the government funded, suspend the federal debt limit and provide disaster and refugee aid, setting up a high-stakes showdown with Republicans who oppose the package despite the risk of triggering a fiscal crisis.

The federal government faces a shutdown if funding stops on Sept. 30, the end of the fiscal year. Additionally, at some point in October the U.S. risks defaulting on its accumulated debt load if its borrowing limits are not waived or adjusted.

Rushing to prevent that dire outcome, the Democratic-led House passed the measure Tuesday night by a party-line vote of 220-211. The bill now goes to the Senate, where it is likely to falter because of overwhelming GOP opposition.

