House OKs spending bill to avert shutdown

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House passed a bill Tuesday night that would keep the U.S. government up and running through March 11.

The short-term funding bill, the third one of this fiscal year, is designed to give negotiators more time to reach a bipartisan agreement on full-year spending bills — a task they’ve so far been unable to accomplish more than four months past their deadline.

“It’s unfortunate that we’re here again today to pass another continuing resolution,” Minnesota Democrat Betty McCollum said. “I know that the appropriators on both sides of the aisle want to get a full, fiscal year 2022 omnibus done as soon as possible.”