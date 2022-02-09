 | Wed, Feb 09, 2022
House OKs spending bill to avert shutdown

The U.S. House approved a short-term funding bill to keep the federal government up and running through March 11, the third such extension since they've been unable to do a full-year bill more than four months past their deadline.

By

National News

February 9, 2022 - 9:29 AM

The U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Photo by (Russ Rohde/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House passed a bill Tuesday night that would keep the U.S. government up and running through March 11. 

The short-term funding bill, the third one of this fiscal year, is designed to give negotiators more time to reach a bipartisan agreement on full-year spending bills — a task they’ve so far been unable to accomplish more than four months past their deadline.

“It’s unfortunate that we’re here again today to pass another continuing resolution,” Minnesota Democrat Betty McCollum said. “I know that the appropriators on both sides of the aisle want to get a full, fiscal year 2022 omnibus done as soon as possible.”

