 | Mon, Sep 26, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4

Hurricane Ian is growing stronger and is expected to hit the west coast of Florida as a major hurricane as early as Wednesday. Tampa and St. Petersburg are the most likely targets.

By

National News

September 26, 2022 - 3:06 PM

Hurricane Ian formed overnight, according to the National Hurricane Center. Forecasters say the storm could be a major hurricane by Monday night, Sept. 26, 2022. (The National Hurricane Center/TNS)

HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian was growing stronger as it approached the western tip of Cuba on a track to hit the west coast of Florida as a major hurricane as early as Wednesday.

Ian was forecast to hit the western tip of Cuba as a major hurricane and then become an even stronger Category 4 with top winds of 140 miles over warm Gulf of Mexico waters before striking Florida.

As of Monday, Tampa and St. Petersburg appeared to be the among the most likely targets for their first direct hit by a major hurricane since 1921.

Related
November 11, 2020
October 26, 2020
October 6, 2020
October 9, 2018
Most Popular