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Hurricane warning issued as storm nears Hawaii

A typical storm is expected to grow to hurricane strength as it nears the southern coast of Hawaii Saturday. Tropical Storm Lala formed east of the Hawaiian islands Thursday.

By

National News

August 14, 2026 - 1:44 PM

Tropical Storm Lala is expected to approach the Big Island this Saturday at near-hurricane strength. Photo by National Hurricane Center/TNS

HONOLULU (AP) — Tropical Storm Lala formed Thursday in the Pacific Ocean and is expected to become a hurricane while approaching the Big Island of Hawaii, where it could bring heavy rain and flooding this weekend, forecasters said.

The storm is forecast to bring rain to the Hawaiian Islands starting late Friday as well as high winds and dangerous surf, the National Hurricane Center said.

A hurricane warning is in effect for Hawaii County and a tropical storm watch is in place for Maui County including the islands of Maui, Lanai, Molokai and…

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