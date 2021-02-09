Menu Search Log in

Impeachment trial begins

The Senate launches a second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, on charges he incited an insurrection when a mob stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.

National News

February 9, 2021 - 10:00 AM

Protesters enter the Senate Chamber on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington, D.C. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. A group of Republican senators said they would reject the Electoral College votes of several states unless Congress appointed a commission to audit the election results. Photo by (Win McNamee/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate launches Donald Trump’s historic second impeachment trial today, with lawyers for the former president insisting he is not guilty of inciting mob violence at the Capitol to overturn the election while prosecutors say he must be convicted of the “most grievous constitutional crime” even though he’s gone from the White House. 

Trump faces a sole charge of incitement to insurrection  over the Jan. 6 Capitol siege, an attack that stunned the nation and the world after he encouraged a rally crowd to “fight like hell” for his presidency. Rioters stormed the building trying to stop the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

No witnesses are expected to be called, in part because the senators sworn as jurors will be presented with graphic videos of the scenes they witnessed that day, forced to flee for safety. Under COVID-19 protocols senators will distance for the trial, some even using the visitors’ galleries. Holed up at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, Trump has declined a request to testify. 

