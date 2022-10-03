 | Mon, Oct 03, 2022
It’s flu vaccine time; seniors need revved up shots

Doctors are encouraging Americans to get their flu shots in anticipation of a nasty cold and flu season in the U.S. Senior citizens are encourage to get a higher dose of the vaccine.

Doctors have a message for vaccine-weary Americans: Don’t skip your flu shot this fall — and seniors, ask for a special extra-strength kind.

After flu hit historically low levels during the COVID-19 pandemic, it may be poised for a comeback. The main clue: A nasty flu season just ended in Australia.

While there’s no way to predict if the U.S. will be as hard-hit, “last year we were going into flu season not knowing if flu was around or not. This year we know flu is back,” said influenza specialist Richard Webby of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis.

