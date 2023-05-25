 | Thu, May 25, 2023
Lawmakers consider turning to kids to fill labor shortages

The efforts to significantly roll back labor rules are largely led by Republican lawmakers to address worker shortages and in some cases run afoul of federal regulations.

National News

May 25, 2023 - 4:49 PM

Popeyes Louisiana Chicken is closed on International Boulevard in Oakland, Calif., on Thursday, May 18, 2023. Popeyes said that it had immediately shut down the restaurant in response to worker complaints of child labor and other issues at the restaurant. Photo by BAY AREA NEWS GROUP/JANE TYSKA/TNS

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Lawmakers in several states are embracing legislation to let children work in more hazardous occupations, longer hours on school nights and in expanded roles including serving alcohol in bars and restaurants as young as 14.

The efforts to significantly roll back labor rules are largely led by Republican lawmakers to address worker shortages and in some cases run afoul of federal regulations.

Child welfare advocates worry the measures represent a coordinated push to scale back hard-won protections for minors.

